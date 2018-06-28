‘Disenchantment’ First Trailer: Matt Groening’s New Netflix Series Gives an Animated Peek Inside a Medieval Castle

The ten-episode season, starring Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre debuts August 17.

Netflix already has one of the most impressive rosters of animated series in the TV world. And now they’re about to add Matt Groening.

“Disenchantment” is the creator’s third series, following the success of beloved shows “The Simpsons” and “Futurama.” Back alongside co-creator Josh Weinstein, this newest world swaps out Illinois and the vast reaches of space for the fantasy realm of Dreamland, a medieval cliffside kingdom with plenty more problems than the plague or suspect leadership. Abbi Jacobson stars as the princess Bean, headlining a vocal ensemble that also includes Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, and a returning collection of Groening series regulars.

Bean only gets one line in this first glimpse, but getting into trouble with her own family will likely be the least of her worries. According to the series official synopsis, Bean and her trusted cohorts Elfo (Nat Faxon) and Luci (Eric Andre) “will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”

Sharp-eared fans might also recognize that kingly voice as John DiMaggio, who also played Bender on “Futurama.” Time will tell how many of the opening season’s 10 episodes he and the rest of the cast will be in.

For now, watch the full teaser (including a sharp new hand-drawn-looking logo) below:

“Disenchantment” premieres August 17 on Netflix.

