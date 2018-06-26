Donald Glover and Rashida Jones Made a Sexual Harassment PSA to Explain Appropriate Workplace Behavior — Watch

Rashida Jones directs and Donald Glover narrates this new video for Time's Up.

Rashida Jones and Donald Glover have teamed up for an animated PSA video from Time’s Up that provides numerous examples of behavior that is considered sexual harassment in the workplace. Jones directed the video and recruited the “Atlanta” creator as her narrator.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about whether that’s even fair to link someone pinching an ass or something off-color at work to an actual assault,” Jones told Buzzfeed about the animated short. “I think a lot of people struggle with the connection, because they think it’s dramatic to connect the two. So the PSA is intended to explain that there are these nuanced dynamics that are happening when there’s a power imbalance.”

The video covers topics such as whether or not its appropriate to hug your co-worker or comment on his/her outfits. Jones said she sought out Glover to be her narrator because of his “cool, laid-back energy,” which she found made the spot more inviting and not threatening.

“This is not a mandate; we’re not telling people how to live their lives,” Jones said about the clip. “This is really just to incite self-reflection and for people to look at the way they behave in their workplaces.”

Watch the PSA in its entirety in the video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.