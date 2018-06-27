Facebook Introduces ‘Keyword Snooze’ Feature, So Now Your Friends Can’t Spoil ‘Game of Thrones’ or ‘Avengers 4’

Nervous about using Facebook after new episodes of "Game of Thrones," "Westworld," or "Mr. Robot"? Now you no longer have to be scared.

can be an evil place in the hours after an episode of your favorite television series airs. Spoiler culture is so prolific these days that you can’t even trust your friends not to ruin the latest twists on “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” or in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fortunately, Facebook’s “Keyword Snooze” feature is here to make your homepage much safer.

“Keyword Snooze,” which has officially started rolling out to a percentage of Facebook users, allows profiles to block stories from their news feed containing any keyword the user wants to ignore. The feature gives users the option to pause posts that feature the keyword from people, Pages, and Groups. Facebook will “snooze” the keyword for 30 days, but users can keep the phrase blocked for longer by “snoozing again.” The feature does not block Facebook ads, so you could still see movie ads even if you used the feature to block the respective film title.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the “Keyword Snooze” feature will be gradually rolled out to a couple million users by next week and will continue to be added to more profiles if successful. The function can be found next to the See First, Hide, and Unfollow options in the row of news feed controls. When you hit the “Snooze” option, Facebook will give you a bunch of keywords from the post as options for what phrases you want to block.

We can only hope every Facebook user has the “Keyword Snooze” feature by next summer, just so there’s no fights between friends over spoiling “Avengers 4.”

