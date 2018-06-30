Back to IndieWire

#FamiliesBelongTogether: Laura Dern, Ava DuVernay, Carrie Coon, and More March Alongside Protestors

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, and Mindy Kaling are there as well.

49 mins ago

Lin-Manuel Miranda Families Belong Together

Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Families Belong Together rally in Washington

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

People are marching across the country and abroad today to protest the Trump Administration’s policy of separating families at the US-Mexico border. The recent initiative — falsely referred to by Trump and others as a law they’re bound to enforce — has been widely decried, with more than 2,000 children still separated from their children.

Though no official numbers have been released, individual marches are estimated to have drawn tens of thousands of protestors — including such celebrities as Laura Dern, Ava DuVernay, Carrie Coon, and Natalie Portman.

#FamiliesBelongTogetherLA

A post shared by @ lauradern on

#familiesbelongtogether✊🏽❤️ NYC

A post shared by Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) on

A post shared by @ellenpage on

The real America

A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

ad