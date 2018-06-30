FamiliesBelongTogether: Laura Dern, Ava DuVernay, Carrie Coon, and More March Alongside Protestors

People are marching across the country and abroad today to protest the Trump Administration’s policy of separating families at the US-Mexico border. The recent initiative — falsely referred to by Trump and others as a law they’re bound to enforce — has been widely decried, with more than 2,000 children still separated from their children.
Though no official numbers have been released, individual marches are estimated to have drawn tens of thousands of protestors — including such celebrities as Laura Dern, Ava DuVernay, Carrie Coon, and Natalie Portman.
To find a march near you go to: https://t.co/Sn3FWrSoNZ
Donate here: https://t.co/jiomxnfy2x
Let’s put an end to this madness. #FamiliesBelongTogether #KeepFamiliesTogether #EndFamilySeparation pic.twitter.com/Z9zoqUfYWC
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) June 29, 2018
Indefinite family detention, blanket rejection of asylum, group hearings, failure to reunite families under court order. This cannot stand. Raise your voice. Fight for justice. Text BELONG to 97779. Join one of 600+ protests near you. #KeepFamilesTogether#FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/Dch9ad4oxt
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 30, 2018
The moment the audience came in with the countermelody will live in my heart forever. Thank you. #KeepFamiliesTogether https://t.co/lFvzcoJ7zO
— 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 30, 2018
I’m proud to support the thousands upon thousands of people taking to the streets on Saturday to say #FamiliesBelongTogether. https://t.co/rKVa6k58uY https://t.co/kmraysnIRI
— zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) June 29, 2018
#familiesbelongtogether https://t.co/1v1LOqRpzC
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 30, 2018
Honored to be with you all. #WeMatter https://t.co/3cMjrIm0QA
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 30, 2018
Families belong together. Tomorrow, thousands of people across the country are wearing white and taking to the streets to protest to end family separation & detention. 🙌#FamiliesBelongTogether (Art @alockstadt) Learn more & join in: https://t.co/9i7hvi0Smc pic.twitter.com/GuneKJmpDm
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 29, 2018
We need more than one judge’s order to end this crisis – we need action by this Administration and this Congress to reunify all children with their families as quickly as possible and end the policy of dehumanizing families who are only seeking safety out of fear for their lives. Find a march near you this Saturday, June 30 and hold this Administration accountable for the humanitarian crisis it created. Link in bio. #FamiliesBelongTogether
Today across this beautiful country over 600 Marches are going on protesting the cruel and unnecessary separation of families that has occurred-and continues to occur-in Texas. PLEASE join a march in your community. Find one familiesbelongtogether.org #familiesbelongtogether #HappyMarchDay! #familiasunidasnodivididas 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#RiseUpAndVote @riseupandvote
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.