FamiliesBelongTogether: Laura Dern, Ava DuVernay, Carrie Coon, and More March Alongside Protestors

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, and Mindy Kaling are there as well.

People are marching across the country and abroad today to protest the Trump Administration’s policy of separating families at the US-Mexico border. The recent initiative — falsely referred to by Trump and others as a law they’re bound to enforce — has been widely decried, with more than 2,000 children still separated from their children.

Though no official numbers have been released, individual marches are estimated to have drawn tens of thousands of protestors — including such celebrities as Laura Dern, Ava DuVernay, Carrie Coon, and Natalie Portman.

#FamiliesBelongTogetherLA A post shared by @ lauradern on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:46am PDT

#familiesbelongtogether✊🏽❤️ NYC A post shared by Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

A post shared by @ellenpage on Jun 30, 2018 at 7:57am PDT

The real America A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Jun 30, 2018 at 8:30am PDT

#familysbelongtogether nyc @alysiareiner @kerrywashington @padmalakshmi A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:21am PDT

