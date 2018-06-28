‘Get Shorty’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer: The Red Carpet Turns Into a Police Lineup as the Law Closes In — Watch (Exclusive)

The show returns to Epix on August 12.

“Get Shorty” is returning to Epix this summer, but all is not well among Chris O’Dowd, Ray Romano, Sean Bridgers, and the rest of the cast. Based on the same Elmore Leonard novel that inspired a 1995 film adaptation, the show’s second season finds its characters not only on the wrong side of the law (still) but at risk of finally having it catch up to them. Watch an exclusive new teaser below.

Something of a fake-out, is begins as a red-carpet photo op before morphing into a police lineup — all those calls to “move to the left!” or “move to the right!” aren’t from the press, but rather the cops. Here’s the synopsis for season two: “In season two of ‘Get Shorty,’ Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd) struggles to reconcile his ambitions as a filmmaker and a family man with his skill set as a career criminal. His progress in Hollywood is jeopardized when the washed-up producer (Ray Romano), with whom he partnered in season one, agrees to wear a Federal wire. Miles faces off with criminal financiers and with a Hollywood power-broker who could be the most dangerous of all.”

Felicity Huffman, Amy Seimetz, Sonya Walger, Steven Weber, and Andrew Leeds have all joined the cast as recurring characters.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.