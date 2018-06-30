‘GLOW’ Season 2 Soundtrack: All the ’80s Tracks from the Netflix Show’s Second Round

We've collected all the best songs from Season 2, including the ones from those instantly iconic montages.

For a season of TV that delivers, “GLOW” Season 2 has a soundtrack to match.

It wouldn’t be a story set in the ’80s without at least one needle drop like The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me” (though this writer held out a tiny bit of hope they’d somehow use the “working as a waitress in a cocktail bar” remix). But like the show it’s backing, this season’s collection of songs is a nice bit of zagging where other series covering the era typically zig.

A non-album Madonna track? An incredible Aretha Franklin cover? End credits songs from The Jesus and Mary Chain and Yaz to open up the season? A blink-and-miss-it appearance from ’80s punk band The F.U.’s? That’s a solid list, even before you get to the deep-ish Genesis cuts.

Of course, this is all before talking about the true star of “GLOW” Season 2: the montages. Kicking off with the impossibly joyous Billy Joel-tracked mall sequence at the beginning, most of these songs are the main engines behind some of the most energetic sequences of 2018. You’ll never guess which brother of an ’80s action star makes a cameo in motivational song form!

To help keep track of all the prime material from a phenomenal season, we’ve gathered the unofficial season soundtrack below.

(Not pictured: that instantly iconic rendition of “Home on the Range.” If you haven’t seen it yet, you’ll know it when it pops up. Also, even though singer/songwriter Kate Nash is a key part of the “GLOW” ensemble, the only singing appearance she makes is in the original cast numbers later in the season.)

