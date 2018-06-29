‘Homecoming’ First Look: Julia Roberts Is Caught Up in Conspiracies in Amazon’s Podcast-Based Thriller

What secrets do those bangs contain?

The idea of Julia Roberts coming to television seems almost too extreme to be believed, but below is a taste of “Homecoming,” the upcoming psychological thriller directed by Emmy winner Sam Esmail (“Mr. Robot”) and created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

The official synopsis, from Amazon:

Heidi Bergman (Roberts) is a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter Cruz (Stephan James) is one of these soldiers, eager to begin the next phase of his life. Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives. Four years later, Heidi has started a new life, living with her mother (Sissy Spacek) and working as a small-town waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to her with questions about why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi begins to realize that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

Based on the Gimlet Media podcast, which originally featured Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, and David Schwimmer in the lead roles, “Homecoming” will premiere on Amazon in the fall of 2018. Check out the first look images below.

Tod Campbell

Jessica Brooks

