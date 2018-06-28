‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 13 Premiere Date and Plot Details Revealed — Including Dennis’ Whereabouts

The Gang returns this fall...mostly.

The Gang is coming back this fall, but not in its entirety. Kaitlin Olson said earlier this year that Glenn Howerton’s Dennis will return “for some episodes” after departing at the end of season 12, and FXX’s official season 13 announcement says that he’ll “take on the new role of father in North Dakota” when the irreverent comedy returns on on Wednesday, September 5.

Here’s the synopsis: “The Gang Returns…mostly…in the 13th season of the FXX original comedy series ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.’ Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) return to their duplicitous, scheming ways at Paddy’s Pub, while Dennis (Glenn Howerton) takes on the new role of father in North Dakota. Last season, the Gang experienced new highs — Mac acknowledged his sexuality and Charlie convinced the Waitress, his longtime target of affection, to move in with him — and the lowest of lows — Frank became the official beverage sponsor of a terrorist group, Dee helped a man reach rock bottom, and Dennis was investigated for murder.

“Even without Dennis Reynolds, the Gang has its hands full as Charlie hopes to have a child with the Waitress, Mac sets out to understand his newfound sexuality, Dee takes feminism to new heights, and Frank goes to great lengths for the Gang to experience the greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history — an Eagles Super Bowl victory.”

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has aired 134 episodes since premiering 13 years ago and has already been renewed for a 14th season — a landmark that will match a record set by “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the longest-running live-action sitcom in the history of American television.

