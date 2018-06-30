Jim Carrey to Take a Break From Painting and Play the Villain in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

He'll have to grow his mustache to play Dr. Robotnik.

Jim Carrey has made more headlines of late for his unflattering paintings of Donald Trump than he has for his movies, but that doesn’t mean he’s stopped acting. The two-time Golden Globe winner (who, if we’re being honest, was truly snubbed when he didn’t receive an Oscar nomination for “The Truman Show” or “Man on the Moon”) will return to the screen as the villainous Dr. Robotnik in the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie.

Though best known for his comedies (“Dumb and Dumber,” “Bruce Almighty”) and occasional dramatic turns (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”), Carrey has also portrayed his share of darker characters: “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” found him playing the devious Count Olaf, and “The Cable Guy” showed how quickly laughter can turn into screams.

Familiar to anyone who had a Sega Genesis in the early ’90s, Robotnik is distinguished by his rotund frame and large mustache; Carrey in costume will surely be a sight to behold. Jeff Fowler is directing the adaptation of the famed video game, which will blend live action and CGI and co-star James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.

