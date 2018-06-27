‘Madeline’s Madeline’ Trailer: Josephine Decker’s Sundance Standout Looks Brilliantly Trippy — Watch

Molly Parker and Miranda July star alongside newcomer Helena Howard.

If the brilliant double-decker that was “Butter on the Latch’ and “Thou Wast Mild and Lovely” has had you yearning for more by Josephine Decker these last year, know that your wait will soon be over. After premiering to critical acclaim at Sundance this year, the writer/director’s latest feature will soon be seen outside of Park City. Watch the inventive trailer for “Madeline’s Madeline” — which features newcomer Helena Howard alongside Molly Parker and Miranda July — below.

Here’s the synopsis, which sounds appropriately out-there: “Madeline got the part! She’s going to play the lead in a theater piece! Except the lead wears sweatpants like Madeline’s. And has a cat like Madeline’s. And is holding a steaming hot iron next to her mother’s face — like Madeline is.

“Madeline (newcomer Helena Howard) has become an integral part of a prestigious physical theater troupe. When the workshop’s ambitious director (Molly Parker) pushes the teenager to weave her rich interior world and troubled history with her mother (Miranda July) into their collective art, the lines between performance and reality begin to blur. The resulting battle between imagination and appropriation spirals out of the rehearsal space and rips through all three women’s lives.”

Winston Hacking, a frequent collaborator of Flying Lotus, directed the inventive trailer. Oscilloscope Laboratories will release “Madeline’s Madeline” in theaters on August 10.

