‘Mandy’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage Takes Psychotic to a Blood-Soaked Extreme in His Most Acclaimed Film in Years

The director of "Beyond the Black Rainbow" returns with a psychedelic genre experiment that's destined to be a cult favorite.

Nicolas Cage’s career as of late has been defined by his bizarre choice in roles (“211,” anyone?), but leave it to “Beyond the Black Rainbow” rainbow director Panos Cosmatos to give the actor a character worthy of his trademark psychotic rage. “Mandy,” starring Cage opposite Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache, premiered at Sundance earlier this year and earned ecstatic reviews from genre lovers, who made it clear this is one movie destined to be a new midnight cult classic.

“Mandy” stars Cage and Riseborough as a devoted couple whose lives are destroyed when a satanic cult and its maniacal leader (Roache) come to town on a mission to possess Riseborough’s body and soul. According to the film’s official synopsis, “A shocking assault on the innocent pair leads to a spiraling, surreal, bloody rampage of all out, mind-altering vengeance.”

In his B+ review out of Sundance, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn raved, “‘Mandy’ is a stunning dose of psychedelia and derangement, this one folded into the constraints of a woodsy revenge thriller, but that’s mainly an excuse for Cage to unleash his most psychotic extremes.”

Cosmatos is already a cult film legend thanks to “Beyond the Black Rainbow,” his 2010 science-fiction horror film that IndieWire named one of the century’s best sci-movies. The filmmaker has not released a feature in the eight years since “Rainbow,” but it’s clear he hasn’t lost any of his ability to leave you shocked and awed.

“Mandy” will open September 14 in theaters, courtesy of RLJE Films. Watch the trailer below.

