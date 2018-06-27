Matthew Lillard and Blythe Danner Addiction Drama Wins 4th Annual SeriesFest Pilot Competition — Exclusive

"Halfway There" stars Lillard as a recovering addict and Danner as his alcoholic mother. IndieWire has the exclusive full winners list.

SeriesFest, the international television festival dedicated to showcasing the best and boldest emerging voices in television, revealed the winners of this year’s international pilot competition at a closing reception today in Denver. Chief among the winners was “Halfway There,” which took home the prize for best independent dramatic pilot a well as the audience award. Created by Nick Morton and Rick Roesnthal, “Halfway There” stars Matthew Lillard as a sober addict running a rehabilitation facility, and Blythe Danner as his alcoholic mother whom he is forced to treat.

“The quality of content selected for this year’s International Pilot Competition was simply unmatched. We are encouraged by the diverse perspectives represented, and in awe of each and every creator who took part in our festival,” said SeriesFest co-founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith-Westbrook in a statement.

Many independent projects that debuted at SeriesFest have gone on to score production deals, including “Truth Slash Fiction,” which was picked up by Lionsgate, “Con Man,” which was picked up by Syfy, and “Dr. Illegal,” which was adapted into a new drama series by Gina Rodriguez and CBS.

IndieWire has the exclusive list of all the winners below.

Independent Pilot — Drama

Best Pilot: Halfway There (Creators: Nick Morton & Rick Rosenthal)

Best Director: Niv Samban, Katharsis

Best Writer: Niv Samban, Katharsis

Best Actress: Shanice Williams, Manic

Best Actor: Nicholas Hope, Jade of Death

Independent Pilot — Comedy

Best Pilot: Greenport (Creators: Tony Spiridakis, Shannon Goldman)

Best Director: Gabriel Sunday, Dope State

Best Writer: James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, Everyone Is Doing Great

Best Actress: Jenn Harris, New York is Dead

Best Actor: Gabriel Sunday, Dope State

Honorable Mention: Patrick Reilly, Danny the Manny

Audience Award Winner: Halfway There

Best Digital Short Series & Independent Pilot/Unscripted: She’s The Ticket (Creator/Director: Nadia Hallgren)

Best Digital Short/Scripted: Hug It Out (Creator/Writer: Kincaid Walker)

Digital Short Series Audience Award: Please Understand Me (Creators/Writers: Ahamed Weinberg & Steven Feinartz)

Best Late Night Series: The Passage (Creator: Philip Burgers)

Bustle Best Emerging Female Creator: Kincaid Walker, Hug It Out

Bustle Best Emerging Female Creator: Deja Harrell & C.J. Thomas, Seeds

Best Script: Volunteer (Creator/Writer: Paige VanTassell)

Pitch-A-Thon Winner: Juciful (Creators: Will Carrington & Jake Goicoechea)

For full descriptions of all participants and projects, you can visit the SeriesFest website.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.