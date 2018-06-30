Michael Moore Is Releasing ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Before the Midterm Elections to ‘Bring Trump Down’ — Watch

He wants to prevent him from appointing another Supreme Court Justice.

Michael Moore wasn’t taken seriously when he predicted that Donald Trump would win the 2016 election, but his insights have become highly sought-after since that fateful day in November 2016. Not coincidentally, that date is also the source of his upcoming documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9,” which Moore discussed last night on “Real Time with Bill Maher”: “You have to listen this time because he is going to win the 2020 election,” he said. “This man believes in being president for life.”

“I’m finishing my movie and getting it out before the midterms because I want millions of people to get to the polls. We’re going to bring Trump down,” Moore added amid a discussion of the importance of preventing Trump from appointing a second justice to the Supreme Court. “This judge goes through, for all of our lives, it’s a Right court,” he said. “That’s it, it’s over.”

When Maher pointed out that there’s little preventing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from simply holding a confirmation hearing prior to the midterms, Moore was defiant. “We have to find ways to stop that vote from happening,” he said. “I’ll join a million other people surrounding the United States Capitol.” Watch their full exchange below.

