Netflix’s ‘The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter’ Trailer: Watch Josh Brolin Let Loose After Playing Back-to-Back Tentpole Villains

The comedy co-stars Danny McBride, who wrote the screenplay with his "Vice Principals" cohorts.

“Vice Principals” and “Eastbound & Down” co-creator Jody Hill is back with his first film in almost a decade. Like all his major projects to date, “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter” is a comedy with Danny McBride in a plum role. Hill and McBride penned the Netflix script with John Carcieri, a producer on their past HBO series.

Leading the cast is John Brolin as Buck Ferguson, a hunter who fronts “Buck Fever” wildlife documentary specials. He brings his cameraman (McBride) and pre-teen son (Montana Jordan of “Young Sheldon”) on a rugged trek, but the latter misses the modern comforts of 21st century life. In his boredom, the boy reveals that his mother (Carrie Coon) — whom Buck misses two years post-divorce — is about to become engaged (Scoot McNairy of “Halt and Catch Fire” plays her boyfriend).

Brolin, 50, is in the midst of the busiest and most-bankable months of his career to date: “Avengers: Infinity War” has earned more than $2 billion at box office in the last two months, while “Deadpool 2” — the third-highest grossing R-rated film ever— has netted $708 million worldwide; he next stars in this weekend’s Sony release “Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado,” a sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s thrice-Oscar nominated original.

“The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter” premiered at SXSW in March, where IndieWire gave the film a C review, yet praised Brolin’s mustache, timing, and “considerable (and undervalued) comic chops.” Producer Scott Rudin collaborated with Netflix on March’s “Game Over, Man!,” and this year also backed “Isle of Dogs,” “Eighth Grade,” and the forthcoming “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.” Hill’s prior features were “The Foot Fist Way” (2006) and “Observe and Report” (2009).

Watch the trailer below, ahead of the film’s streaming debut on July 6.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.