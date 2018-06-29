New York Television Festival Unveils Full Lineup, Including Creators Bootcamp and ‘TV Pilots Resurrected’

This year's edition runs from July 14–20.

The 14th annual New York Television Festival has unveiled the schedule for its first-ever summer edition, which runs from Saturday, July 14 through Friday, July 20. Leading the program is a new Creator Bootcamp and the returning NYTVF Writers Room, with the latter keynoted by former “Saturday Night Live” co-head writers Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly.

New original series will be showcased as well, including “Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters” and “Paid Off With Michel Torpey.”

“We’re very excited for our first summer installment and a Festival line-up that is truly focused on the core mission of the NYTVF — to showcase, foster, and cultivate the best and boldest indie creators and provide a viable marketplace for our industry participants,” NYTVF founder Terence Gray said in a statement.

“As the festival landscape continues to embrace episodic and television is featured at events across the country and around the world, the New York Television Festival remains a destination for those truly invested in the discovery and celebration of great talent.”

WGA East is presenting “TV Pilots Resurrected,” which will feature readings of unproduced comedy and drama pilots, and the weeklong festival will end with an awards brunch. Full details may be found on the NYTVF website.

