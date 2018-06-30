‘Snowpiercer’: Director Scott Derrickson Out After Decrying Showrunner’s ‘Radically Different Vision’

He cites having a "radically different vision" from the new showrunner as his reason.

Because life imitates art, all is not well aboard the Snowpiercer. To hear Scott Derrickson tell it, his involvement with the pilot of TNT’s series based on Bong Joon-ho’s movie of the same name — itself an adaptation of a French graphic novel called “Le Transperceneige” — has come to an end due to creative differences. In a tweet, the “Sinister” and “Doctor Strange” helmer said the feature-length pilot he directed “may be my best work,” but that the new showrunner has a “radically different vision” — and so he’s chosen not to direct the reshoots.

“The 72-page Snowpiercer TV pilot script by @Josh_Friedman is the best I’ve ever read. The feature-length pilot I made from that script may be my best work,” Derrickson wrote. “The new show runner has a radically different vision for the show. I am forgoing my option to direct the extreme reshoots.”

Earlier this year, Friedman tweeted that he “didn’t ‘exit’ over creative differences. TNT insisted that I be removed from showrunning duties because they didn’t think I’d be compliant. Hopefully they found someone to their liking.”

Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly star in “Snowpiercer,” which has yet to receive a premiere date.

The 72-page Snowpiercer TV pilot script by @Josh_Friedman is the best I’ve ever read. The feature-length pilot I made from that script may be my best work. The new show runner has a radically different vision for the show. I am forgoing my option to direct the extreme reshoots. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) June 29, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.