‘Summer of ’84’ Trailer: Four Teenagers Learn the Hard Way That Even Serial Killers Live Next Door to Somebody — Watch

The nostalgia-laced horror film premiered at Sundance.

If “Stranger Things” and the “It” remake weren’t enough to remind you, “Summer of ’84” is here to remind you that nostalgia for the 1980s is in full swing. Another horror-themed tale of kiddos getting in over their head against dark forces, the directing trio collectively known as RKSS’ follow-up to “Turbo Kid” premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Avail yourself of the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Summer, 1984: The perfect time to be 15 years old and care free. But when neighborhood conspiracy theorist Davey Armstrong begins to suspect his police officer neighbor might be the serial killer all over the local news, he and his three best friends begin an investigation that soon turns dangerous.” The three filmmakers’ real names are François Simard, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell.

Graham Verchere, Judah Lewis, Caleb Emery, Cory Gruter-Andrew, Tiera Skovbye, and “Mad Men” alum Rich Sommer star “Summer of ’84,” which is due in theaters on August 10.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.