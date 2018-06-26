‘Support the Girls’ Trailer: Regina Hall Is Ready to Be Your Favorite Indie Summer Movie Star

One year after starring in the comedy blockbuster "Girls Trip," Regina Hall returns to the big screen in a much smaller project to remind everyone she's an acting gift.

Regina Hall is best known for broad comedies like the “Scary Movie” franchise and the studio-backed “Girls Trip” and “Think Like A Man,” but she’s ready to take an indie movie gamble later this year as the star of Andrew Bujalski’s “Support the Girls.” Bujalski, the mumblecore director best known for “Funny Ha Ha” and “Computer Chess,” carves out a feminist comedy-drama from the story about a group of local waitresses at a Hooters-inspired restaurant.

The official synopsis from Magnolia reads: “Lisa Conroy (Hall) is the last person you’d expect to find in a highway-side ‘sports bar with curves,’ but as general manager at Double Whammies, she’s come to love the place and its customers. An incurable den mother, she nurtures and protects her girls fiercely, but over the course of one trying day, her optimism is battered from every direction. Double Whammies sells a big, weird American fantasy, but what happens when reality pokes a bunch of holes in it?”

In his enthusiastic A- review out of SXSW, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn calls the comedy-drama Bujalski’s “most sensitive” film to date and singles out Hall’s “committed performance” for being one of the best of her career.

Magnolia Pictures will release “Support the Girls” in select theaters August 28. Watch the trailer below.

