‘The Purge’ Trailer: All Crime Is Legal for 12 Hours, Which Is Just Enough Time to Binge-Watch This Spinoff Series

Purge Night will be every night sooner or later.

The Purge only takes place on one night each year, but with a fourth movie and now a TV series soon to be released, we may be purging far more often. USA Network has released the first trailer for its upcoming 10-episode show based on the dystopian franchise, which is set to premiere September 4. Avail yourself of it below.

Here’s the synopsis, which should be familiar to anyone who’s seen (or even heard of) the franchise: “Based on the hit movie franchise from Blumhouse Productions, THE PURGE revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Set in an altered America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city. As the clock winds down, each character is forced to reckon with their past as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.”

Franchise creator James DeMonaco wrote and executive-produced the series, which is led by Jason Blum. Anthony Hemingway, who’s directed episodes of everything from “The Wire” and “Underground” to “Orange Is the New Black” and “American Crime Story,” will helm the pilot episode. Gabriel Chavarria and Jessica Garza star in “The Purge,” which hits the small screen exactly two months after “The First Purge” opens in theaters.

