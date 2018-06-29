Traverse City Film Festival 2018 Lineup: Michael Moore Brings ‘RBG,’ ‘Support the Girls,’ and More to Michigan

Michael Moore's festival is set to celebrate its 14th anniversary with some of the year's most exciting indie movies and documentaries.

The Traverse City Film Festival is celebrating its 14th year in 2018 by bringing together some of the year’s best indies and documentaries, plus classics from Jonathan Demme, Hal Ashby, and more. The Michigan-set festival, backed by Michael Moore, is being run in 2018 by directors Susan Fisher and Meg Weichman, who have worked on the festival for nearly a decade and have been at the helm since December.

Tickets for this year’s edition will go on sale to the public on Saturday, July 21 (click here for the official festival website). Friends of the Film Festival will be able to get early access to tickets with advance sales starting Sunday, July 15.

The full lineup for the 2018 Traverse City Film Festival is below.

Opening Night: “RBG”

Centerpiece: “Hearts Beat Loud”

Closing Night: “Burden”

Open Space

“Stop Making Sense,” Jonathan Demme

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” Jake Kasdan

“Coco,” Lee Unkrich

“Black Panther,” Ryan Coogler

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” John Hughes

“The Greatest Showman,” Michael Gracey

“9 to 5,” Colin Higgins

Friends Screenings

“Amateurs,” Gabriela Pichler

“Skid Row Marathon,” Mark Hayes

US Fiction

“Blaze,” Ethan Hawke

“Diane,” Kent Jones

“Hostiles,” Scott Cooper

“How to Talk to Girls at Parties,” John Cameron Mitchell

“Leave No Trace,” Debra Granik

“The Long Dumb Road,” Hannah Fiddel

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” Desiree Akhavan

“Nancy,” Christina Choe

“Never Goin’ Back,” Augustine Frizzell

“Night Comes On,” Jordana Spiro

“Puzzle,” Marc Turtletaub

“Relaxer,” Joel Potrykus

“The Seagull,” Michael Mayer

“Support the Girls,” Andrew Bujalski

“Woman Walks Ahead,” Susanna White

US Docs

“Arthur Miller: Writer,” Rebecca Miller

“Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes,” Robert S. Bader

“Bathtubs Over Broadway.” Dava Whisenant

“Bisbee ’17,” Robert Greene

“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story.” Alexandra Dean

“The Cold Blue,” Erik Nelson

“Crime + Punishment,” Stephen Maing

“Filmworker,” Tony Zierra

“Freaks & Geeks: The Documentary,” Brent Hodge

“Hal,” Amy Scott

“Hillbilly,” Sally Rubin, Ashley York

“Hitchcock/Truffaut,” Kent Jones

“Jane Fonda in Five Acts,” Susan Lacy

“Minding the Gap,” Bing Liu

“A Murder in the Mansfield,” Barbara Kopple

“One of Us,” Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady

“Roll Red Roll,” Nancy Schwartzman

“The Russian Five,” Joshua Riehl

“Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland,” Kate Davis, David Heilbroner

“The Sentence,” Rudy Valdez

“Time for Ilhan,” Norah Shapiro

“Water & Power: A California Heist,” Marina Zenovich

“White Tide: The Legend of Cuelbra,” Theo Love

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Morgan Neville

“Wrestle,” Suzannah Herbert

Foreign Fiction

“1945,” Ferenc Török

“And Breathe Normally,” Ísold Uggadottir

“The Captain,” Robert Schwentke

“The Death Stalin,” Armando Iannucci

“Disobedience,” Sebastian Lelio

“A Fantastic Woman,” Sebastian Lelio

“Family Heist,” Pascal Bourdiaux

“The Guilty,” Gustav Möller

“The Insult,” “Ziad Doueiri

“In the Fade,” Fatih Akin

“Mary Goes Round,” Molly McGlynn

“The Other Side of Hope,” Aki Kaurismäki

“Loving Vincent,” Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman

“Smuggling Hendrix,” Marios Piperides

“The Square,” Ruben Östlund

“Zama,” Lucrecia Martel

“Streaker,” Peter Luisi

Foreign Docs

“The Eyes of Orson Welles,” Mark Cousins

“Faces Places,” JR, Agnès Varda

“Hitler’s Hollywood,” Rüdiger Suchsland

“Last Men in Aleppo,” Feras Fayyad

“McQueen,” Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui

“Our New President,” Maxin Pozdorovkin

“The Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much,” C.J. Wallis

“Pope Francis: A Man of His Word,” Wim Wenders

“The Silence of Others,” Robert Bahar, Almudena Carracedo

“Sea Sorrow,” Vanessa Redgrave

“Julia,” Fred Zinnemann

“Coming Home,” Hal Ashby

Tribute to Jonathan Demme

“Swimming to Cambodia”

“Something Wild”

Special Screenings: Native American Matinee

“Warrior Women,” Elizabeth A. Castle, Christina D. King

Special Screenings: Native American Short

“Mino Bimaadiziwin,” hane McSauby

Special Screenings

“Doug Loves Movies Podcast”

“The Atomic Cafe” 4K Restoration Reissue

Food on Film

“Back to Burgundy,” Cédric Klapisch

“Brewmaster,” Douglas Tirola

“Chef Flynn,” Cameron Yates

“The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution,” Maya Gallus

“The Quest of a Lain Ducasse,” Gilles de Maistre

#Tween

“Supa Modo,” Likarion Wainaina

“Youth Unstoppable,” Slater Jewell-Kemker

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.