‘Wellington Paranormal’ Trailer: Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ TV Spinoff

Police officers try to solve New Zealand's most absurd paranormal and supernatural cases in Waititi and Clement's new comedy series.

It’s a great time for “What We Do in the Shadow” fans to be alive. Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 horror mockumenetary is getting a handful of continuations, the first of which is a half-hour comedy series airing on New Zealand’s TVNZ 2 next month. The procedural series, “Wellington Paranormal,” follows a group of police officers investigating paranormal and supernatural cases.

“Wellington Paranormal” finds Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary reprising their roles as the police officers from “What We Do in the Shadows.” The cast also includes Maaka Pohatu, who is featured prominently in the trailer as the head of the police team’s paranormal division.

In addition to “Wellington Paranormal,” Waititi and Clement are developing an American “What We Do in the Shadows” television series on FX. The network gave the project a series order in May for a 10-episode season. The American series will be a variation of the movie, centering around three vampires living in New York City. The cast includes Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, and Natasia Demetrioyu. Waititi and Clement are also planning a movie sequel, which will be a werewolf-centric mockumentary titled “We’re Wolves.”

Watch the trailer for “Wellington Paranormal” below. The series debuts July 11 on TVNZ 2.

