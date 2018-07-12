2018 Emmy Nominations List: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Westworld’ Pick Up Honors

Thursday morning's announcement contained plenty of surprises for TV fans.

After thousands of new episodes and millions of dollars spent on For Your Consideration campaigns, it all comes down to this. The 70th annual Emmy Awards have no shortage of shows to consider for recognition, and each year we find no shortage of surprises in what gets chosen to be recognized.

From incoming previous favorites like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Game of Thrones” to upstart underdogs like “Killing Eve,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Barry,” and “GLOW,” the field of contenders this year is massive and exciting. Might “Twin Peaks: The Return” even return to its previous Emmys glory in the Best Limited Series category?

One thing we can count on: There are bound to be some massive twists as Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold make this morning’s announcement. The 2018 Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 17 on NBC, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che. Check out the nominees below.

DRAMA SERIES

“The Americans” (FX)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

COMEDY SERIES

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Blackish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

LIMITED SERIES

“The Alienist” (TNT)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

“Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)

“Godless” (Netflix)

“Patrick Melrose” (Showtime)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Ed Harris, “Westworld”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This is Us”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Michele Dockery, “Godless”

Edie Falco, “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story”

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower”

John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert”

Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister: Black Mirror”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Allison Janney. “Mom”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game Of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game Of Thrones”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Matt Smith, “The Crown”

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lena Headey, “Game Of Thrones”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne”

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Brandon Victor Dixon, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”

Ricky Martin, “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Edgar Ramírez, “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Finn Wittrock, “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “The Looming Tower”

John Leguizamo, “Waco”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Adina Porter, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Letitia Wright, “Black Museum (Black Mirror)”

Merritt Wever, “Godless”

Sara Bareilles, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”

Penélope Cruz, “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Judith Light, “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

F. Murray Abraham, “Homeland”

Cameron Britton, “Mindhunter”

Matthew Goode, “The Crown”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us”

Jimmi Simpson, “Westworld”

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Diana Rigg, “Game Of Thrones”

Cicely Tyson, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Viola Davis, “Scandal”

Kelly Jenrette, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Wanda Sykes, “black-ish”

Tina Fey, “Saturday Night Live”

Tiffany Haddish, “Saturday Night Live”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Molly Shannon, “Will & Grace”

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Katt Williams, “Atlanta”

Sterling K. Brown, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Bryan Cranston, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Donald Glover, “Saturday Night Live”

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live”

REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

VARIETY TALK SERIES

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“At Home With Amy Sedaris” (truTV)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“I Love You America with Sarah Silverman” (Hulu)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

TELEVISION MOVIE

“Fahrenheit 451” (HBO)

“Flint” (Lifetime)

“Paterno” (HBO)

“The Tale” (HBO)

“USS Callister (Black Mirror)” (HBO)

STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount Network)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Who Do You Think You Are?” (TLC)

UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“Naked And Afraid” (Discovery Channel)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Baymax Returns (Big Hero 6: The Series)” (Disney XD)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Rick And Morty” (Adult Swim)

“South Park” (Comedy Central)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

HOST FOR A REALITY/REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game Of Games”

Jane Lynch, “Hollywood Game Night”

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, “Project Runway”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

W. Kamau Bell, “United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell”

DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (“FUBU”)

Hiro Murai, “Atlanta” (“Teddy Perkins”)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (“Chapter One: Make Your Mark”)

Jesse Peretz, “GLOW” (“Pilot”)

Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley” (“Initial Coin Offering”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Pilot”)

DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Alan Taylor, “Game Of Thrones” (“Beyond The Wall”)

Jeremy Podeswa, “Game Of Thrones” (“The Dragon And The Wolf”)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (“The Toll”)

Daniel Sackheim, “Ozark” (“Tonight We Improvise”)

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things” (“Chapter Nine: The Gate”)

Stephen Daldry, “The Crown” (“Paterfamilias”)

Kari Skogland, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“After”)

DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Scott Frank, “Godless”

David Leveaux (director) and Alex Rudzinski (Live Television Director), “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”

Barry Levinson, “Paterno”

Edward Berger, “Patrick Melrose”

Ryan Murphy, “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (“The Man Who Would Be Vogue”)

Craig Zisk, “The Looming Tower” (“9/11”)

David Lynch, “Twin Peaks”

WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (“Alligator Man”)

Stefani Robinson, “Atlanta” (“Barbershop”)

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Barry” (“Chapter One: Make Your Mark”)

Liz Sarnoff, “Barry” (“Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”)

Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley” (“Fifty-One Percent”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Pilot”)

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” (“The Dragon And The Wolf”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Killing Eve” (“Nice Face”)

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things” (“Chapter Nine: The Gate”)

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “The Americans” (“Start”)

Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“Mystery Man”)

Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“June”)

WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, “American Vandal” (“Clean Up”)

Scott Frank, “Godless”

David Nicholls, “Patrick Melrose”

Tom Rob Smith, “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (“House By The Lake”)

David Lynch and Mark Frost, “Twin Peaks”

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister (Black Mirror)”

WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

