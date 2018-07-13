‘A Simple Favor’ Official Trailer: Blake Lively Goes Missing In Paul Feig-Directed Mommy Blogger Mystery

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick play mismatched best friends in the twisty new thriller, which looks to be pulling liberally from the "Gone Girl" idea box.

Emily is glamorous. Stephanie is shy. When the two suburban moms discover that their young sons are suddenly best pals, they soon fall into their own best friendship. Sure, they’re a little mismatched — Emily (Blake Lively) is a high-powered professional with some kind of fancy job, while Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) is a recent widow trying her hand at mommy blogging — but it’s easy to bond when you’re a little bored and the daytime drinks are flowing.

When Emily asks Stephanie for that eponymous favor — to pick her kiddo up at school — it seems like an easy ask, but things get a whole lot stranger when Emily goes missing, leaving Stephanie shocked and more than a little curious.

Based on Darcey Bell’s bestselling novel of the same name and directed by Paul Feig, “A Simple Favor” leans hard into its “Gone Girl” and “Girl on the Train” sensibilities to unspool a mystery about mommy bloggers, suburban ennui, and just whatever crazy secrets Emily is (or maybe was?) hiding.

Check out the first full trailer for “A Simple Favor” below. “A Simple Favor” hits theaters on September 14.

