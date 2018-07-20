‘Adventure Time’ Finale Trailer: The Beloved Series Is Ending Sooner Than You Think — Watch

The journey comes to an end this September.

Every journey comes to an end, including that of “Adventure Time.” During a panel held at Comic-Con this morning, it was announced that the beloved series will air its finale on September 10. The show first premiered on Cartoon Network in 2010 and has aired a total of 278 episodes over 10 seasons. Watch a clip from the series finale below.

“I’m going to miss how much Jake became a part of me and I became a part of Jake,” said John DiMaggio, who voices the talking dog, according to Entertainment Weekly. “The last recording, I was driving home and I just burst into tears. It shocked me. I just realized how connected I was to Jake.”

As for the finale itself, showrunner Adam Muto called it “everything you want, except for the people who don’t want the things that we wanted. No, endings are hard. I feel like we found an ending that is satisfying without trying to answer every single question.”

