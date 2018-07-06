‘Aggretsuko’ Renewed, and ‘Castlevania’ Season 2 Premiere Date Announced With First-Look Photos

Plus, sneak peeks at new anime series “Ultraman,” the “Godzilla” sequel, and more in Netflix's growing anime slate.

Netflix’s cutest death-metal fan is returning for more face-melting good times. The streaming service announced Monday at Anime Expo it has renewed “Aggretsuko” for Season 2.

The charming anime series follows 25-year-old red panda Retsuko, who works an oppressive office job by day and vents her frustrations through death metal karaoke at night. The series examines micro-aggressions, sexism, and the pressures society puts on people to conform to a specific “good” person image.

In the Season 1 review, IndieWire noted, “As it stands, this delightful season is more like filling up on Costco samples than a more substantial series binge. That’s no doubt part of its charm. If Netflix sees fit to renew it for another season, however, there’s definitely an appetite for meatier fare.”

“Castlevania” Season 2

At the expo, Netflix also revealed “Castlevania” Season 2’s release date in addition to some first-look photos below. The dark medieval fantasy series, inspired by the classic videogame of the same name, centers on Trevor Belmont, the last surviving member of a disgraced clan and his group of misfits who try to save humanity from extinction at the hands of Vlad Dracula Tepes and his sinister vampire war council.

“Castlevania” Season 2 will premiere Oct. 26. Sam Deats directs the series from writer/executive producer Warren Ellis and EPs Adi Shankar, Fred Seibert, Kevin Kolde.

Plus, check out what else Netflix announced in the expansion of their anime slate:

”Ultraman”

This is a continuation of the original Japanese “Ultraman” franchise from the ‘60s in which a man discovers that he can transform into the titular giant alien in order to defend Earth from monstrous invaders. Netflix describes the new series as “an action drama centered around a man possessing the spirit and DNA of the legendary hero ‘Ultraman’ as he wears a metallic ultra suit and fights against evil.”

“Ultraman” will be launched in Spring 2019. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki will direct for Production I.G. and Sola Digital.

”Kengan Ashura”

Netflix’s official description of the new series:

Kazuo Yamashita is an ordinary [56-year-old] man who one day is summoned by the chairman of his company and hired as a gladiator. He learns that these hired gladiators engage in battles called “Kengan Matches: to protect the corporate rights of the businesses they represent. Kazuo Yamashita is assigned to battle a mysterious Kengan fighter named Ohma Tokita. Both men join the “Kengan Zetsumei Tournament” with the hope of winning the spot as chairman of the Kengan Organization.

“Kengan Ashura” will launch in 2019 from writer Makoto Uezu and director Seiji Kishi (“Assassination Classroom”).

”Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle”

In this interplanetary struggle for survival, humans and robots face off against the biggest Godzilla ever in this reimagining of the classic franchise. This is the sequel to “Godzilla: Planet of Monsters.”

“Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle” will be released on July 18. Koubun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita direct based on a script by Gen Urobuchi for Polygon Pictures and TOHO.

”Dragon Pilot”

Hisone Amakasu is a rookie recently stationed at Air Self-Defence Force who has the honor of being chosen by a dragon hidden within Gifu Air Base to be his pilot.

“Dragon Pilot” will be released on Sept. 21. Hiroshi Kobayashi directs from a script by Mari Okada. Shinji Higuchi serves as executive director.

”Cannon Busters”

Creator/director/EP LeSean Thomas is behind this show, which, according to Netflix, “follows the adventures and exploits of S.A.M, a high-end friendship droid who’s joined by a quirky, discarded maintenance robot and a brash, deadly fugitive. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on an unforgettable journey in a fantastic and dangerous world in search of S.A.M’s best friend, the heir to a kingdom under siege.”

“Cannon Busters” will launch on Netflix on April 1, 2019.

Of the platform’s anime slate, Netflix Director of Content for Japan & Anime John Derderian said, “As Netflix has grown around the world we have been astounded by the broad reach and great depth of anime fandom. We are partnering with the best global creators to produce a diverse slate of shows that we hope will excite the boundless passion of anime fans and make Netflix a premier destination for this beloved art form.”

