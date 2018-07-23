‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Trailer: Don’t Let Those Doe Eyes Distract You From Her Lethal Skills — Watch

Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, and Mahershala Ali star in the manga adaptation.

As battle angels go, we’ve always considered Alita the best. Robert Rodriguez would appear to agree, as he’s adopted the manga “Alita: Battle Angel” for the silver screen. Rosa Salazar stars as the wide-eyed killer of the title, whose amnesia prevents her from knowing who she is but not, one presumes, from being good at battling. Watch the film’s new trailer below to behold the uncanny valley.

Here’s the unusually long synopsis: “When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past — she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.”

James Cameron produced the film, whose source material was written by Yukito Kishiro. Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Jackie Earle Haley co-star in “Alita: Battle Angel,” which 20th Century Fox will release on December 21.

