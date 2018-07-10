Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s Epic Pun Battle Will Make You Want That ‘Parks and Recreation’ Revival Right Now — Watch

Offerman's excruciatingly corny puns would make Ron Swanson proud.

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are baiting “Parks and Recreation” fans with their new reality competition series “Making It.” The show debuts this month on NBC and features eight contestants battling it out in a series of craft challenges. The judges include Poehler, Offerman, Etsy trendspotter Dayna Isom Johnson, and Barneys window-dresser Simon Doonan.

If seeing Poehler and Offerman together on screen not as Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson wasn’t hard enough for “Parks and Rec” fans, just wait until they see a new digital video for the series in which the comedians face off in an excruciatingly corny pun battle. Poehler and Offerman don’t even have to say anything to make it clear their comedic chemistry still sizzles. The looks Poehler gives Offerman as he makes the kind of puns Swanson would adore are laugh-out-loud funny.

Both Poehler and Offerman have been vocal about wanting to get the “Parks and Rec” team back together again in the future. The comedians appeared on “Ellen” in May, where Poehler confirmed the whole cast “would all do” more episodes when the timing is right. Fellow cast members like Aubrey Plaza have also confirmed their interest in a revival.

A “Parks and Recreation” revival is all but assured, but we’re just going to have to keep waiting for it. Let Poehler and Offerman’s pun battle hold you over for now. “Making It” debuts July 31 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

