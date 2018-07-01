Andy Samberg Calls Terry Crews a ‘Miracle’ Following His Sexual-Assault Testimony

He's "proud to know" his "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-star.

Terry Crews became an unexpected part of the #MeToo movement when he accused high-profile talent agent Adam Venit of sexual assault last year, and all has not gone well for him since coming forward. The actor claims he lost his role in “The Expendables 4” due to his accusation and has received mockery from the likes of 50 Cent, but for the most part Crews has been applauded for speaking out. Following his senate testimony earlier this week, the physically imposing funny man has been called a “miracle” by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-star Andy Samberg.

“We have a cast text chain and we were all texting him how incredible it was,” Samberg said of his fellow “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” cast members during a red-carpet interview with the Associated Press. “He’s a miracle. Terry’s the best guy. I am proud to know him.” Venit has denied Crews’ accusations, and the Los Angeles District Attorney has chosen not to pursue the actor’s case because the statute of limitations has already expired.

After being canceled by Fox in May, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was quickly picked up by NBC. Its sixth season will premiere on the peacock network later this year.

Why didn’t you say something? I did. Why didn’t you push him off? I did. Why didn’t you cuss him out? I did. Why didn’t you tell the police? I did. Why didn’t you press charges? I did. Why did you just let it happen? I didn’t. Why didn’t you beat him up? (Sigh) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) June 29, 2018

