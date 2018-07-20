‘Apollo 11’ Trailer: Moon Landing Documentary Features Never-Before-Seen Footage of the Death-Defying Mission

NEON has purchased worldwide rights to Todd Douglas Miller's space documentary, which marks the 49th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

NEON has acquired worldwide theatrical distribution rights to “Apollo 11,” a space documentary from director Todd Douglas Miller. The non-fiction feature recounts Neil Armstrong’s moon landing mission and features never-before-seen, large-format footage. Producer CNN Films has U.S. television rights to the movie.

The indie distributor is celebrating the acquisition news and the 49th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission by debuting the first trailer for Miller’s documentary. Miller is best known as the filmmaker behind the Emmy-winning “Dinosaur 13,” which was also produced by CNN Films. The two companies are currently partners on “Three Identical Strangers,” the acclaimed Sundance documentary that has earned over $3 million and counting at the box office this summer.

“Apollo 11” is the latest movie to tackle Armstrong’s historic moon landing. Later this year, “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle will release “First Man,” which tells a narrative version of the same story. Ryan Gosling is starring Armstrong.

“Apollo 11” is currently in post-production. Watch the debut trailer below.

