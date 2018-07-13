Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, and More Defend Asia Argento Against Claims She Caused Anthony Bourdain’s Suicide

Hollywood stars published an open letter calling for an end to the "vicious cyberbullying" Argento has faced in the weeks since Bourdain's death.

Hollywood stars such as Rose McGowan, Terry Crews, and Olivia Munn have joined forces to publish an open letter defending Asia Argento in the wake of online accusations accusing her of causing Anthony Bourdain’s death. Bourdain was found unconscious on June 8 in his hotel room in France, where he had been filming an episode of “Parts Unknown.” His death was later ruled a suicide.

The letter, published by the Los Angeles Times, condemns the “vicious cyberbullying and repulsive slander” Argento has faced in the weeks since Bourdain’s tragic passing. The letter explains the actress and activist has been “accused of everything from causing her boyfriend’s suicide to trying to use her ‘survivor status’ and the #MeToo movement to advance her career.”

“There has long been a traditional narrative of blaming, vilifying and martyring courageous women. We reject that narrative,” the letter states. “If there is one thing we know with unwavering confidence, ‘sexual violence victim’ is not a title anyone wants attached to themselves.”

The letter asks “those who are angry and grieving the loss of Anthony to find a healthy outlet for their pain.”

“Asia is a survivor, just as we are, and her fame and outward show of strength does not make her any less vulnerable,” the letter continues. “Asia is not a headline — she is a human being, and she is in horrific pain…We ask you to stand with us, as we stand with Asia.”

In addition to McGowan, Crews, and Munn, the letter is also signed by Anthony Rapp, Natasha Henstridge, Mira Sorvino, Jessica Barth, Rosanna Arquette, and Paz de la Huerta. All of the signees are advocates of the #MeToo anti-harassment movement, and a majority of them are sexual harassment and/or assault victims like Argento.

The letter marks the second time McGowan has come forward to criticize the belief that Argento could have caused Bourdain’s death. McGowan published her own open letter on June 11

“She has been through more than most could stand, and yet stand she does,” McGowan said. “She stood up to her monster rapist [Harvey Weinstein] and now she has to stand up to yet another monster, suicide. The suicide of her beloved lover and ally, Anthony Bourdain. I write these truths because I have been asked to…Suicide is a horrible choice, but it is that person’s choice.”

You can read the latest open letter in its entirety on the Los Angeles Time website.

