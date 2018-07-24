‘Bad Reputation’ Trailer: Joan Jett Will Run Away With Your Rock ‘n Roll Heart in Sundance Documentary

Joan Jett shredded her way through rock 'n roll's glass ceiling beginning in the 1970s — and has the scars to prove it.

As much as we may love Kristen Stewart’s brooding take on Joan Jett from 2010’s eponymous The Runaways biopic, nothing compares to the real deal. The authorized documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and charts Jett’s rise to rock ‘n roll royalty, including the rampant sexism she and her band experienced. In addition to interviews with Jett and her frequent producer and songwriter Kenny Laguna, “Bad Reputation” also features an eclectic mix of her admirers, such as Billie Joe Armstrong, Miley Cyrus, Debbie Harry, Nikki Haley, Iggy Pop, Kristen Stewart, and Pete Townshend.

Directed by Kevin Kerslake (“As I Am: The Life and Times of DJ AM”) and written by Joel Marcus, the film promises a wealth of archival footage and a wild jaunt through the blossoming ’70s punk scene. As Magnolia’s official synopsis reads: “The theme is clear: even though people tried to define Jett and keep her stuck to one hit, she never compromised. She will kick your ass, and you’ll love her all the more for it.”

Magnolia Pictures will release “Bad Reputation” in theaters, On Demand, on iTunes and on Amazon Prime Video September 28. Check out the rollicking new trailer below.

