Best Emmy 2018 Reactions from Nominees, Twitter, and More

Emmy nominations have just been announced, which is good news for fans of “Genius: Picasso” (which scored two nods) but disappointing for “Twin Peaks: The Return” acolytes (whose star, Kyle MacLachlan, was snubbed). Amid the agony and the ecstasy, a number of lucky nominees have reacted to the news that they’re up for an award. Here are the best:
Claire Foy, “The Crown” (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series)
“I am so grateful for and honoured by the Emmys continued support for The Crown. I am so proud to have been part of such an extraordinary cast, crew and production team and I share this nomination with them. To be nominated alongside such incredible actresses is a true honour thank you Emmys….see you in September!!!”
Holly Taylor, “The Americans” (Outstanding Drama Series)
yay #TheAmericansFX nominated for best drama!! congrats every one♥️ #emmys
— holly taylor (@HollyTaylor97) July 12, 2018
Jeff Daniels, “Godless” (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series)
“My genuine gratitude to the Emmy Voters. GODLESS was Scott Frank’s triumph. Thrilled to be a part of it. Plus I got to ride a horse.”
RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Outstanding Reality Program)
“Making ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a labor of love. The fact that members of the Television Academy have recognized that passion by nominating us for 12 Emmy’s is a true honor. It takes a village, people. I want to recognize the hard work and dedication of my partners at VH1 and World of Wonder, our dedicated cast and crew, and most of all, the amazing queens that help us celebrate the heart and soul of drag. Condragulations to our fellow nominees.”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Guest Actor in a Comedy)
Pretty, pretty, pretty grateful. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/7GWOXdQHcP
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 12, 2018
Bobby Berk, “Queer Eye” (Structured Reality Program)
That moment your show gets nominated for 4 Emmys!!! What an honor!!! Couldn’t have done it without the people you see here plus all the rest of our family at @netflix, @itv_america, and @scout.productions #emmys #emmy https://t.co/8dCh5JWQ1h pic.twitter.com/m9mm6oUYJJ
— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) July 12, 2018
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (Lead Actor in a Drama Series)
THANK YOU @TelevisionAcad 🙏🏿 #Emmys #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/7fa6WW8xH4
— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) July 12, 2018
Amy Sedaris, “At Home With Amy Sedaris” (Variety Sketch)
“I’m honored and so thankful to the Television Academy for thinking of us. A big thank you to truTV and the writers, cast and crew for making our show possible. As this is my first Emmy nomination, I feel compelled to ask, does this include a cash prize? I’m asking for a friend.”
