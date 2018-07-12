Best Emmy 2018 Reactions from Nominees, Twitter, and More

The filmmaker’s new truTV anthology also takes on sexism via a masturbating chimp. In real life, “I can sleep at night,” Goldthwait said of refusing to work with “predators.”

Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss their favorite films of the year so far. They also debate several new releases and share some streaming recommendations.

In an episode dedicated to the show within the show, “GLOW” Illustrates its grand capacity for storytelling, and the Very Good TV Podcast breaks down how.

Plus: Why some movie franchises shouldn’t become TV series.