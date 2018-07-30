‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Exclusive Preview: Gene’s Number Might Be Up in the Premiere — Watch

The future is an uncertain thing for the man once known as Jimmy McGill.

As the successor to “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” has always had a complicated relationship with timelines, as it rolls out not just in the years before Walter White, but also the years after the end of the original series.

Attentive “Saul” viewers know that black-and-white means we’re in a post-“Breaking Bad” future, where Jimmy McGill has shed the persona of Saul Goodman for a new and far more subdued identity. But while “Gene” may lack Jimmy’s enthusiasm or Saul’s bombast, it’s for the very good reason that his only goal is to survive under the radar.

So the clip below, which features Gene being asked for his driver’s license and social security number, might seem relatively mundane on the surface. But thanks to Bob Odenkirk’s nuanced performance, the man’s terror over such a simple moment is palpable.

“Better Call Saul,” created by Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan, also stars Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabien. For more on the fourth season, here’s the official synopsis provided by AMC:

In “Better Call Saul’s” fourth season, Chuck’s death catalyzes Jimmy McGill’s (Odenkirk) transformation into Saul Goodman. In the wake of his loss, Jimmy takes steps into the criminal world that will put his future as a lawyer – and his relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) – in jeopardy. Chuck’s (Michael McKean) death deeply affects former colleagues Howard (Patrick Fabian) and Kim as well, putting the two of them once again on opposite sides of a battle sparked by the Brothers McGill.

Saturday, AMC announced in a very cheeky way that “Saul” has been renewed for a fifth season. Season 4 premieres Monday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. Check out the exclusive clip below.

