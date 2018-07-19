‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Trailer: Jimmy McGill Tries to Claw His Way Back to ‘Strictly Gainful Employment’

The forth season of the hit AMC series finds Jimmy on the outs, and just bidding his time until he can get back to his special brand of lawyering.

“You were a lawyer,” someone snarks to Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) in the opening scenes of the first full trailer for the fourth season of the hit AMC series “Better Call Saul,” hitting the disgraced professional where it hurts. Indeed, Jimmy used to be a lawyer, and he’s hellbent on working his way back to gainful employment of the law-abiding variety, just as long as he can make his way through the next ten months (probation for bad deeds, what a stinker) and not kick up too much of a fuss while doing it.

But this is, of course, Jimmy McGill, AKA Slippin’ Jimmy and, as we all know, our eventual Saul Goodman. Sticking to the script and abiding by the rules aren’t exactly the way he does things. Still, this first full trailer for the new season of the show hits that he’s going to try, at least for a bit. After all, stubbornness and persuasiveness are excellent traits for any lawyer to have, even the shady ones.

Meanwhile, his lady love Kim (Rhea Seehorn) is dealing with her own professional troubles (not to mention the physical toll of that terrible car accident from last season), while Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) gets deeper into the local meth scene and the always put-together Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) menacingly lurks on the sidelines. And that’s to say nothing of the lingering effects of the death of Jimmy’s beloved brother Chuck (Michael McKean).

The new trailer also shows off brief looks at “Breaking Bad” regulars Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (Laura Fraser) and both Leonel and Marco Salamanca a.k.a. “The Cousins” (Luis and Daniel Moncada). The gang’s back together!

Check out the first full trailer for the fourth season of “Better Call Saul” below.

“Better Call Saul” Season 4 premieres August 6 on AMC.

