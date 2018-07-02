‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 First Trailer: The Chess Pieces are Set for an Angry, Violent Fight

As the AMC show draws closer to the "Breaking Bad" timeline, it sure seems like things aren't going to work out well for everyone.

Endgames have always been something hanging over “Better Call Saul.” Now, with all the events really set in motion to send Jimmy McGill to his “Breaking Bad” future, there are plenty of people ready to join him.

AMC released the first glimpse at the series’ upcoming Season 4 before its late-summer release date — in true “Better Call Saul” fashion, Mike (Jonathan Banks) seems angry and Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) seems vindictive. Between the failed murder attempts and the tumult in the legal world, Nacho (Michael Mando) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) look like they’ll both be facing some dangerous uphill climbs for much of the coming weeks.

And then there’s the man in the middle. Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) is back with his fatal dose of confidence and optimism. Even if this hints that he might have Kim convinced, we know that road back to the legal profession might not be as smooth as these handful of clips make it out to be. With the collision course laid out, time will tell how quickly all of these rival forces come together.

Of course, the notable absence here is Chuck (Michael McKean), whose untimely fiery death was the devastating capper on a brutal Season 3. (If any of this doesn’t quite make sense, all 3 seasons are available on Netflix for your catch-up needs.)

Watch the first trailer (with some quality serpent humor) below:

“Better Call Saul” Season 4 premieres August 6 on AMC.

