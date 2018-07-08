Bill Maher Invokes #MeToo While Criticizing Islam: ‘I Thought Feminism Was a Thing With Liberals’

"I’m not anti-Muslim; I’m anti misogyny," he said.

Bill Maher earns nearly as much ire from liberals as he does from conservatives, and one suspects his “Live From Oklahoma” special will provoke a similar reaction. After criticizing Christians who use the Bible to defend the Trump Administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border, the “Real Time” host turned his attention to another religion: “This ridiculous fetishizing of Islam on the part of liberals has got to stop,” he said.

“I’m not anti-Muslim; I’m anti misogyny. I thought feminism was a thing with liberals,” Maher clarified.

“Yes, I’m against it when they throw a tarp over a woman like a motorboat. Have you ever tried one of those things on? It’s stifling,” Maher said of the burqa. “Men make women walk around all day in a fucking voting booth so they don’t have to be responsible for their erections. Your move, #MeToo.”

Maher mostly focused on Trump himself, however, referring to him as a “malignant narcissist” and declaring that he “would gladly give Romney $1 million tomorrow if he would take over America. Swear to god!” He also said we’d be better off under Mike Pence despite his status as a “loathsome Christian hypocrite”: “But Mike Pence is not trying to become a dictator,” Maher said.

“He does not talk about locking up journalists and political opponents. He can name all three branches of government. He is within the normal parameters of Republican awful. He is not the head of a crime family.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.