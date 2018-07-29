Bob Odenkirk Shows Off His Bare Ass to Reporters as AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’ Is Renewed

TCA: Crack is wack.

Bob Odenkirk made the Television Critics Association press tour highlight reel on Saturday afternoon by showing a little skin. Making a surprise appearance at the event, Odenkirk joked that he was so excited about the upcoming season of “Better Call Saul” that he had decided to get a tattoo, announcing the show’s Season 4 return date.

Odenkirk then pulled down his pants to show the “tattoo” (really, a temporary tattoo, like the ones that were also passed out to reporters in attendance at the tour). But Odenkirk pulled his pants down awfully far, causing most in the room to crack a smile and a laugh.

“I wanted to show you guys something,” he said. This is exciting for me. I’m sorry. I got a tattoo… All my life, I’m trying to think, like, what do I care about enough to get it, like, eternally marked on my ass. And so, I finally had something.”

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“I’m a real company man, and I was just thinking, I want everyone to know it’s coming back. It was such a long wait. Where can I put the information that a lot of people will see it? So, there you go.”

AMC announced that “Better Call Saul” had been picked up for a fifth season, while “Fear The Walking Dead” was also renewed for Season 5, and “McMafia” would return for its second season.

“Better Call Saul’s” pick-up comes just ahead of its Season 4 premiere on Monday, August 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

“I really do think it might be our best season ever,” Odenkirk said. “And I haven’t watched it all. Of course, I read it all, and we did it, but I’ve heard from people who’ve been watching the cuts. They’re very excited about it, and it’s like I think we just know our show now, and we can move faster, and it’s got more comedy, and more violence, and more drama coming at you faster.”

