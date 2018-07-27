Bobby Brown Pulls a Trumpian ‘Fake News’ Claim and Denies 911 Domestic Violence Call Ever Happened

TCA: The rapper/musician also talked Whitney Houston, his reputation, and more while promoting his new BET miniseries “The Bobby Brown Story."

“The public record is wrong,” proclaimed Bobby Brown.

The R&B singer and former New Edition band member was fielding questions Friday morning at the Television Critics Association press tour for his new two-part BET miniseries “The Bobby Brown Story” when one journalist asked about the domestic violence 911 call that had been called in the midst of a domestic incident between Brown, who had allegedly abused his ex-wife, the late Whitney Houston.

“There [were] no violent incidents between me and Whitney,” he claimed. “You’re mistaken. You’re completely wrong.”

Puzzled by his denial that a 911 call that is part of public record ever happened, another reporter cited the particulars of the call, detailing the date and report about the one-inch bruise seen on Houston’s cheek. That’s when Brown doubled down and declared that that version of reality was false: “The public record is wrong.”

The baffling rejection of events does not bode well for the supposed veracity of his upcoming BET series that claim to set the record straight about the bad boy of New Edition — but is being executive produced by Brown himself. At the beginning of the panel, Brown had claimed that the public always had the wrong impression of him.

“The stories that have been told about me are untrue and false,” he said, adding that the series would be “correcting everything.”

Although he seemed to feel that his story had not been told correctly, Brown seemed to have no hard feelings about the reporting. “I feel the press has basically got the wrong impression of me, basically got the wrong impression of [Whitney and my] relationship, what we went through. I don’t really deal with the press as much as everybody else does. I look at it [as] you’re the press, you’re going to be the press at all times. I’m not the press. I am who I am. I’m Bobby. That’s what it is.”

The TCA event took place at the Beverly Hilton, which was the same hotel where Houston was found dead in 2012. When asked if the location of the interview brought up any feelings doubt his ex-wife, he said, “No, this is the place they chose. The spirit of my ex-wife is probably still here. In that sight, it just feels good to be here and to promote this movie and to be able to smile and be here with my wife and my kids.”

Despite his easy demeanor on the panel, Brown wasn’t completely unfazed by the experience of revisiting his life. The loss of both Houston and their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown three years after has left a mark.

“I’m still healing. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it,” he said. “It’s a day-to-day thing. I go through it every day. I think about her every day. With the grace of God I’m able to get through my day, with the grace of my kids and my wife I’m able to get through the day. So I’m good. You gotta go through it.”

“The Bobby Brown Story,” starring Woody McClain as Brown and Gabrielle Dennis as Houston, will premiere the first of its two parts on Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. on BET.

