‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Official Trailer: Rami Malek Rocks His Heart Out as Freddie Mercury

The "Mr. Robot" Emmy winner gets the biggest film role of his career so far in this Bryan Singer-directed music drama.

Rami Malek is best known for his Emmy-winning role on television’s “Mr. Robot,” but his film career hasn’t exactly taken off. The 37-year-old is best known on the big screen for indies “Short Term 12” and “Buster’s Mal Heart” and for an appearance as Pharaoh Ahkmenrah in the “Night at the Museum” franchise. Fortunately, Malek’s film career is about to explode in a huge way thanks to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which casts the actor as rock legend and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

“Rhapsody,” directed by “X-Men” regular Bryan Singer and written by “The Theory of Everything” Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten, follows the rock band Queen from its early foundations to its meteoric rise to superstardom. Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, and Joseph Mazello play Queen members Roger Traylor, Brian May, and Jon Deacon, respectively.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” began production with “X-Men” director Bryan Singer behind the camera, but the filmmaker was fired from the movie after he disappeared from set and caused production delays. Dexter Fletcher, best known for making “Eddie the Eagle,” stepped in to replace Singer in the director’s chair. Singer is still being credited as the director.

20th Century Fox will open “Bohemian Rhapsody” in theaters November 2. Watch the first trailer below.

