‘Boy Erased’ First Trailer: Joel Edgerton’s Oscar Contender Sends Lucas Hedges to Gay Conversion Therapy

Joel Edgerton’s directorial debut “The Gift” was an effective psychological thriller, but the 44-year-old actor-director is moving from genre filmmaking to Oscar-baiting drama with the upcoming release of “Boy Erased.” The movie is based on the memoir of the same name Garrard Conley. The film features an impressive cast, including Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, and Xavier Dolan.

The official synopsis from Focus Features reads: “‘Boy Erased’ tells the story of Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman and Crowe) at age 19. Jared is faced with an ultimatum: attend a conversion therapy program – or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith.”

Edgerton stars in the film as the leader of the gay conversation therapy program. The film is the latest lead role for rising star Lucas Hedges, who has been at the center of recent best picture nominees such as “Manchester by the Sea,” “Lady Bird,” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” His supporting turn in “Manchester” earned him an Oscar nomination.

Focus will release “Boy Erased” in select theaters November 2. Watch the first trailer below.

