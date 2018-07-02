‘Breaking Bad’: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Reveal The Walt and Jesse Scenes They Love the Most

Cranston points to a rare moment of joy (followed by tragedy, of course) in Season 5 as being the highlight of his time on the Emmy-winning drama series.

“Breaking Bad” is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its debut season, which launched January 20, 2008 on AMC and went on to become one of the most acclaimed television series of all time. Entertainment Weekly celebrated the milestone by asking the cast to weigh in on their favorite scenes of all time, and the answers from Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are probably not what fans are expecting.

Paul’s favorite moment from his five seasons playing Jesse Pinkman occurred during the first half of the show’s final season. In the episode “Buried,” Jesse is invited to have dinner with Walt and his wife, Skyler (Anna Gunn), and he tries to break the awkward tension between the characters at the table by saying nice things about Skyler’s green beans. Unfortunately, Skyler didn’t cook the vegetables and ordered them in from the deli. Jesse responds to the being corrected by saying, “Oh! Oh, well, uh, good work on your shopping then, because these are choice.”

“I think that really stands out — just Jesse holding onto his glass of water as if it’s his security blanket,” Paul said. “He’s kind of hiding behind his glass of water watching this marriage sort of just fall apart in front of his eyes. When Skyler says, ‘Did he also tell you about my affair?’— I’ve seen that scene so many times and I laugh each time, just at the absurdity of it all.”

Cranston’s favorite Walt moment from the series is also in the final season, but it’s not from some of the more iconic episodes like “Ozymandias” or the series finale. In the episode “Freight Train,” Jesse and Walt are celebrating a successful train heist when Todd (Jesse Plemmons) pulls out a gun and shoots an unassuming little boy who just happened to see the men pull off the crime. The scene’s instant turn from celebration to tragedy still haunts Cranston.

“All these things had to go right — and everything went right! It was fantastic!” Cranston said about the scene. “I remember the characters celebrating euphorically in pulling off the train heist of the century. And a moment later, an innocent life is snuffed out when that kid on the motorcycle just shows up. He’s just there. And as Jesse and Walt are trying to figure out, ‘Oh shit, what do we do?’ Jesse Plemons’ character just raises a gun and shoots him. And it was like, ‘Oh my God!’”

“It was such a beautifully constructed narrative,” Cranston continued. “Okay, you want to experience the highs with Walter White? You want to be on that train ride with Jesse Pinkman? Here’s that rejoicing for you, the audience. And now here’s the repercussions from the business that they’re in. Here’s what happens when you forget that there’s morality connected and consequences to every action. It was just so amazing.”

For more of the “Breaking Bad” cast’s favorite scenes, including picks from Anna Gunn and Giancarlo Esposito, head over to Entertainment Weekly.