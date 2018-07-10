Breaking Film and TV Industry News — July 10

More of this month's news for industry insiders.

Tuesday, July 10

– Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Ondi Timoner’s feature film “Mapplethorpe.” The film stars Matt Smith, Marianne Rendón, John Benjamin Hickey, Mark Moses, Carolyn McCormick, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Kerry Butler. The film will be released in late fall.

The film explores artist Robert Mapplethorpe’s “life from moments before he and Patti Smith moved into the famed Chelsea hotel,home to a world of bohemian chic. Here he begins photographing it’s inhabitants and his new found circle of friends including artists and musicians, socialites, film stars, and members of the S&M underground. Mapplethorpe’s work displayed erotisim in a way that had never been examined nor displayed before to the public. The film explores the intersection of his art and his sexuality and his struggle for mainstream recognition. The biopic offers a nuanced portrait of an artist at the height of his craft and of the self- destructive impulses that threaten to undermine it all.”

– The Orchard has secured North American rights to Karen Gillan’s directorial debut “The Party’s Just Beginning.” Gillan also wrote and stars in the film, which was produced by Gillan’s producing partner Mali Elfman, as well as R. Andru Davies and Claire Mundell. The cast also includes Lee Pace, Matthew Beard, Paul Higgins, Siobhan Redmond, Jamie Quinn, and Rachel Jackson. The film is slated for a theatrical release this fall.

The film follows “Liusaidh (Gillan) is a sharp-witted, foul-mouthed, heavy-drinking twenty-something who is still reeling from a recent loss. Living with her parents in the remote Scottish Highlands, she spends most nights boozing at the local pub and embarks on what she assumes—perhaps rightly—will be yet another short-term fling when she hooks up with an out-of-towner (Pace) who is going through a midlife crisis. At the same time, a wrong number leads Liusaidh to an anonymous connection with an old man grappling with his own end-of-life questions and regrets. These three characters, each at their own crossroads, search for answers—together and independently—in the cold northern landscape, under fleeting glimpses of the Northern Lights.”

