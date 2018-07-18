Bruce Springsteen’s Sold-Out Broadway Show Will Close Out With a New Netflix Special

A performance of "Springsteen on Broadway" will be recorded for a rare special that will play only on the streaming outlet.

When Bruce Springsteen’s one-man Broadway show “Springsteen on Broadway” ends its sold out 236-show run at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre on December 15, it won’t just be the live audience that gets to enjoy the finale of the record-breaking performance, but “BRUUUUUUCCCEEEEEE!”-screaming fans all around the world. Netflix has announced that a brand new special, also titled “Springsteen on Broadway,” will debut on the streaming giant the same night that the Boss wraps up his turn on the Great White Way.

The show is “a solo acoustic performance written and performed by Tony Award, Academy Award, and 20-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Springsteen. Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography ‘Born to Run,’ ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ is a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories. In addition, it features a special appearance by Patti Scialfa.” One-half live performance of some of his most beloved songs, one-half storytelling endeavor, the show is a look at the American icon as he’s never been seen before.

Said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix in an official statement, “We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one man show. This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time.”

The show is directed and produced by Emmy Award winner Thom Zimny (“Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City (2001)”). In addition to Zimny, the film is being produced by the same team that produced “Springsteen on Broadway,” including Springsteen manager Jon Landau, Springsteen tour director George Travis, and Landau Management partner Barbara Carr.

Springsteen‘s historic sold-out series of performances of his one man show “Springsteen On Broadway” began previews on October 3, 2017 and officially opened October 12. The show was extended three times after its initial eight-week run, and will close on Broadway on December 15, 2018, bringing the total number of performances to 236.

