Bruce Willis Says ‘Die Hard’ Isn’t a Christmas Movie

If you’ve literally ever seen “Die Hard” referenced online or by a certain kind of movie buff out in the wild, you’re no doubt familiar with the argument that it’s not only a Christmas movie but one of the best of its kind. During his Comedy Central Roast last night, Bruce Willis set the record straight by saying the beloved action flick isn’t a Christmas movie — “it’s a god damn Bruce Willis movie!”

As is tradition, Willis didn’t say much else during the taping; that task was left to the likes of Edward Norton, Lil Rel Howery, host Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and even Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore. It sounds as though Moore’s surprise appearance got the best reaction, which is unsurprising given lines like this: “I was married to Bruce for the first three ‘Die Hard’ movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked.” She also joked that their 12-year marriage provided “some of the best times of my life” and lauded Willis as “easily one of my top three husbands.”

He did briefly take the stage at the end, however. “If you’re a fan of Bruce Willis movies and I know you are, then you know how this works,” the actor said. “I get the shit beat out of me for about an hour and a half, and then at the end I come back and whip everybody’s ass.” The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis airs on July 29.

