‘Call Me by Your Name’ Sequel: Michael Stuhlbarg Says Luca Guadagnino ‘Is Serious’ About It

“Call Me by Your Name” isn’t the kind of movie one normally expects to receive a sequel, and yet everyone involved seems onboard with the idea of making one. Michael Stuhlbarg — who, despite that third-act monologue, was not nominated for an Academy Award for his performance — has reaffirmed as much in an interview with Far Out Magazine, saying that director Luca Guadagnino “is serious” about revisiting the story.

“He [Guadagnino] seems to think that we might be able to pick up the action a few years later,” Stuhlbarg says, “to see what’s happened to these characters and the choices they’ve made, and life after this particularly momentous summer for them all. But it sounds like something he’s serious about, and André Aciman is thrilled I think at the idea.”

Aciman wrote the novel the film is based on, and James Ivory won an Oscar for adapting it; the film was also up for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. “There are portions of the book that we didn’t mine as thoroughly,” adds Stuhlbarg.

Stuhlbarg also appeared in “The Shape of Water” and “The Post,” which were likewise nominated for Best Picture (“Water” won), becoming the first actor since John C. Reilly in 2003 to have roles in three films up for the Academy’s best prize.

“I’m curious about it myself and I would be thrilled to be a part of any kind of a sequel,” he continues. “It was a very special experience for all of us. I think it would have to be some kind of unique thing from what it was, but I would absolutely be game for trying.”

