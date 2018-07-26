‘Camping’ First Trailer: Jennifer Garner and David Tennant Have a Doomed Vacation in Lena Dunham-Written HBO Series

Gather 'round the bonfire for a story of a lot of people finding more than they bargained for out in nature.

Just over a year after bidding farewell to “Girls,” Lena Dunham’s newest series is setting up shop far away from the city. HBO unveiled the first teaser trailer for the new series, coming later this year, starring Jennifer Garner and David Tennant.

Garner plays Kathryn, who’s just trying to make an enjoyable 45th birthday excursion for her husband Walt (Tennant). Bringing together old friends and new unfamiliar acquaintances, the trip tests marriages, sibling relationships and working knowledge of local wildlife behavior.

Among those joining Kathryn on this ill-fated excursion are her sister Carleen (Ione Skye), Walt’s brother George (Brett Gelman) and sister-in-law Nina-Joy (Janicza Bravo). As some unsuspecting campground attendees join the fray, the trip gets progressively more weird. And that’s before the group takes a quick trip into town.

In addition to Garner and Tennant, the series’ ensemble of vacationers and staff alike includes Bridget Everett, Juliette Lewis, and Arturo Del Puerto. “Camping” is based on the 2016 British series of the same name. Dunham co-wrote the series with Jenni Konner, who also directed the pilot.

Watch the first teaser (including some creative headlamps and methods for eating whipped cream) below:

“Camping” premieres October 14 on HBO.

