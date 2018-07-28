‘Castlevania’ Season 2 Trailer: Dracula Remains Convinced That Humans Don’t Deserve This Planet — Watch

The animated series returns in time for Halloween.

There are dozens of “Castlevania” games, so it only stands to reason that the animated series based on them would last longer than one season. Netflix’s small-screen adaptation of the celebrated franchise will indeed return just in time for Halloween this year, and there’s a trailer to prove it. Avail yourself of said preview below.

Here’s the log line: “Returning to Netflix for a second season, ‘Castlevania,’ inspired by the classic video game series, is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.”

In his B- review of the first season, IndieWire’s Steve Greene wrote that the the series “never quite reaches the demented highs of its pillar-of-hellfire pilot, but by season’s end, there’s a clear mission statement for arriving at a slightly more optimistic future.”

Written by comic-book scribe Warren Ellis, the show’s voice cast features Richard Armitage, James Callis, Graham McTavish, and Alejanda Reynoso; according to Armitage; a third season has already been greenlit. “Castlevania” returns to Netflix on October 26.

