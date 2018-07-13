‘Casual’ Season 4 Trailer: Hulu’s Emmy-Nominated Comedy Ends On Its Own Terms

Michaela Watkins and Tommy Dewey close out the final season of this critically lauded and sex-positive comedy.

From memorable turns in “Enlightened” to “Trophy Wife” to “Transparent,” Michaela Watkins has established herself as one television’s greatest comedic actresses. In “Casual,” she plays the anxious but adventurous Valerie, a single mother and therapist who lives with her teenage daughter Laura (Tara Lynne Barr) and brother Alex (Tommy Dewey). Created by Zander Lehmann and executive-produced by Jason Reitman, “Casual” was an early critical success for Hulu, earning the burgeoning network an Emmy nomination for Best Comedy.

For the fourth and final season will conclude with eight episodes, and jumps ahead two years. The newly released trailer teases Valerie looking for a career change, Alex in a new relationship with a woman with a daughter, and Laura beginning young adulthood. At the beginning of the season, Valerie and Laura are about to reunite after not speaking for two years.

Boasting an excellent track record of hiring women writers and directors, this season of “Casual” sees Gillian Robespierre (“Obvious Child”), Hannah Fidell (“The Long Dumb Road”), and Helen Estabrook (“Young Adult” producer) behind the camera.

Check out the trailer below.

