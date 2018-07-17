Timothée Chalamet Is Being Photoshopped Into History’s Most Famous Paintings, and the Results Are Going Viral

The "Chalametinart" Instagram account answers the question what Caravaggio and Botticelli would do with Chalamet as their muse.

Ever wonder what iconic painters like Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio and John Singer Sargent would do with Timothée Chalamet as a model? The answer has been given courtesy of @CHALAMETINART, an Instagram account that is going viral this month for photoshopping Chalamet’s face into some of art history’s most famous paintings (via Nylon).

The account posted its first photo on July 1, an image featuring Chalamet as the central figure in Edvard Munch’s “The Scream.” The account has amassed nearly 10,000 in the weeks since. Paintings that have had Chalamet inserted into them include Caravaggio’s “Boy With a Basket of Fruit,” Richard Westall’s “George Gordon Byron,” and Grant Wood’s “American Gothic.”

Chalamet is gearing up for a return to awards season with the October 12 release of “Beautiful Boy,” which casts him as a meth addicted teenager opposite Steve Carell. The 22-year-old actor made news recently for entering negotiations to play the lead role in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming two-park “Dune” adaptation. Chalet’s profile has been on the rise ever since “Call Me By Your Name” made him the youngest best actor nominee in Oscars history earlier this year.

Check out a selection of IndieWire’s favorite @CHALAMETINART posts below. Click here to view the account’s full page.

