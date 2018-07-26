‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot: Meet the Two Rising Actresses Joining Kristen Stewart in Elizabeth Banks’ 2019 Film

Elizabeth Banks is directing the reboot, scheduled for release on September 27, 2019.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska better start practicing their best “Good morning, Charlie.” Elizabeth Banks has cast the three actresses in her upcoming “Charlie’s Angeles” reboot, which will mark the first time the female crime-fighters grace the big screen since “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2013. The film is being touted as a reboot and not a revival, as the new actresses will be playing brand new characters who make up the “next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie.” Banks, who is also a producer and helped write the script, will voice the new Bosley.

Stewart is clearly the most recognizable face of the new Angels, but her involvement is somewhat of a surprise given how resistant Stewart has been to joining major studio tentpoles in recent years. News broke last September that Stewart was circling a role in the film. You’d have to go back to 2012 and the releases of “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” to find Stewart’s last major studio efforts.

Naomi Scott is a breakout talent on the rise. The 25-year-old English actress played Kimberly Hart/Pink Ranger in last year’s “Power Rangers” reboot, which also starred Banks. Scott’s big break is coming in 2019 with the release of Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” remake. Scott is taking on the iconic role of Princess Jasmine opposite Mena Massoud’s Aladdin and Will Smith’s Genie. Scott’s other roles include a supporting turn in the Chilean miner drama “The 33” and the Disney Channel original movie “Lemonade Mouth.”

Rounding out the group is English actress Ella Balinska. “Charlie’s Angels” will be Balinska’s biggest project to date after appearing on British television series such as “Midsomer Murders,” “Casualty,” and “Nyela’s Dream.” The actress played the lead in the 2016 U.K. movie “Hunted.”

“’Charlie’s Angels,’ for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ’70s,” Banks said in a statement about the casting. “This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

“Charlie’s Angels” is slated for release Sept. 27, 2019.

